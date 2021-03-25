Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of controversial House Bill 563 Wednesday was largely applauded by public school officials across the commonwealth, but a potential override looms when lawmakers reconvene next week.
House Bill — commonly known as the school choice bill — would have required school districts to create policies to allow students to switch districts and allow funding to follow them, and would created an educational opportunity account program for a variety of education expenses and public-school tuition in all counties.
Many superintendents from public schools across the state urged Beshear to veto the measure prior to Wednesday’s action.
Local school officials say House Bill 563 wouldn’t have affected their districts immediately, but say a potential negative impact down the road could be seen if Beshear’s veto is overridden.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby and Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said the bill seems to be more targeted toward larger counties like Warren, Jefferson and Kenton.
“I don’t know that the trickledown effect would hit us immediately,” said Ashby, who will be retiring this summer from her post. “I think this would be in years to come if the legislatures decided to expand this.”
The bill passed the Kentucky House on March 16 by a slim 48-47 vote.
Ashby and Whalen said they did not support the bill because it would have allowed potential public school money to go into private institutions.
Funds that could be used to fund public school transportation, texts books and professional development — which are already underfunded or cut — would have gone toward other things, said Whalen.
Ashby said public schools have incurred greater expenses due to COVID-19, and though schools have received additional federal funding, they have seen reductions in their Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funding.
The SEEK funding program is a formula-driven allocation of state-provided funds to local school districts, according to the Kentucky Department of Education website. It includes funding for transportation and special needs students reported by the districts.
Whalen and Ashby said both Dawson Springs and Hopkins County schools already have agreements with most of the surrounding school districts to allow students to attend schools in other districts.
“From that perspective, it doesn’t impact us a whole lot,” said Whalen.
The only part of the original bill Ashby said she supported was funding for full-day kindergarten. Most districts offer full-day kindergarten even though they only receive funding for half-day.
“The district absorbs the rest of that cost because we feel that it is hugely important for our kindergartners to be with us all day long,” she said.
Whalen said he does not believe the bill will be overridden because it was such a close vote.
“I don’t know that some of those who voted in favor before will vote in favor again,” he said.
