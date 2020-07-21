While the commonwealth experienced its largest single-day total of new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Hopkins County witnessed another double-digit increase in local cases over the weekend.
Twelve more Hopkins Countians were confirmed as positive for COVID-19 over the weekend: nine men and three women; and seven people in the 21-40 age range, three in the 41-60 age range and one each in the 61-80 and 0-20 age ranges.
There have been 347 total cases in the county and 34 deaths. There are 79 active cases. The number of recovered patients went from 222 on Friday to 234 on Monday.
Hopkins County Public Health Director Denise Beach said the county is still seeing an increase of cases in young adults. Other groups with growing cases include those who work together and are not wearing masks, those on traveling sports teams, those attending small or family gatherings and those going to church services and weddings.
Not only are case numbers rising, but the contact lists of those infected are rising, she added.
Defense tactics against the virus work together very well, Beach said. A combination of mask-wearing, hand-washing, sanitizing and social-distancing help limit the contacts.
“Nothing is foolproof, but it all helps,” Beach said.
The Hopkins County COVID-19 noncompliance hotline has been open for a week today and Beach said the department has received an average of 15 to 20 complaints per day on all kinds of businesses, including gas stations, grocery stories, retail stores, restaurants and churches.
Environmentalists from the health department visit the entities to check out the complaints. Beach said the environmentalists have so far only issued warnings and shared guidance.
Beach suggested citizens use their power as consumers to visit businesses who work to keep them safe. Residents can also use their decision-making abilities to seek advice from medical professionals with education and experience instead of from search engines and social media.
If they notice a business with multiple patrons not following the executive order to wear masks in public, citizens can call 270-821-5242, extension 258.
According to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, of the 979 confirmed cases, 30 were cases in children age 5 and younger. Officials warn that the increase of cases is likely to cause a second curve.
“This surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said in a news release. “Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and socially distance.”
As of Monday, there have been 23,414 total cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, an increase of 258 from Sunday. The death toll is 671, which is one more than reported Sunday.
Because of the uptick, Beshear has announced that he will have daily briefings every day this week at 3 p.m. Hopkins County and the City of Madisonville host a weekly briefing around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Mayor Kevin Cotton are scheduled to be joined by Dr. Deanna Ashby, superintendent of Hopkins County Schools, for this week’s briefing.
The KDPH issued an advisory on Monday recommending that Kentuckians who traveled to eight states that are reporting high COVID-19 case numbers self-isolate for 14 days, according to a news release from the department. The eight states — Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas — are experiencing a testing rate equal to or greater than 15%. Mississippi and Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, are approaching that number as well. The data originates from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Stack suggests also to not travel to these areas.
“Home quarantine includes these steps:
• remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events and public places.
• do not have visitors in your home.
• if you live in a home with other people, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least six feet away from others.
• wash your hands and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer often. Do not share personal items such as dishes, cups, forks, spoons and towels.
• do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.
• in the event of a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.
• do not use public transportation or ride-share services.
• check yourself for fever twice a day and record it in a log or piece of paper.
• contact your local health department for additional help, including arranging for food and other essential deliveries if you are in need.
• symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees; respiratory symptoms, such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and loss of smell or taste. If any of these symptoms are present, the person experiencing them should get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. A list of testing sites is posted on thekycovid19.ky.gov site.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.