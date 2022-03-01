In an age where patients can visit with their family care physician through their cellphone, or utilize wearable smart devices that monitor everything from their heart rate to blood glucose levels, its not that much of a stretch to imagine that such modern technologies can now be used to assist hospitals with in-patient care needs.
In a press release, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville announced that they have launched the most advanced critical care telemedicine program available to intensive care units, allowing local ICU patients to be monitored 24 hours a day, even when their own doctor is not available.
According to the release, the hospital has partnered with Hicuity Health, the nation’s largest provider of tele-ICU services, to deliver monitoring by highly trained intensivist physicians and critical care specialists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing an extra layer of care that enhances patient safety.
Hospital President Robert Ramey said their patients are receiving the best-recommended standard of medical care available with the collaboration between local doctors, the critical care team, and remote tele-monitoring oversight of Hicuity Health.
Hicuity Health CEO Lou Silverman said they are pleased to partner with the physicians and clinicians at Baptist Health Deaconess.
“This combination of critical care expertise, advanced telemedicine technology, and workflows aligned with clinical best-practices supports the work of the bedside team to the benefit of our shared patients,” he said.
Even when doctors and nurses at the hospital are busy working with other patients, the Hicuity team will be monitoring the status of every ICU patient at the hospital.
The program continuously monitors patient vital signs, labs, and clinic status, according to a news release. Proactive data management tools identify problems before they become urgent, prompting immediate intervention when necessary. The two-way audio/video in each patient’s room enables face-to-face consultations between the bedside and Hicuity Health teams.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mohan Rao said the Hicuity Health team serves as an extra layer of care that reassures doctors that their patients are vigilantly monitored even when they are not present in the room.
“There is a deep sense of relief knowing that emerging issues are dealt with immediately, and patients are receiving the highest recommended level of care at a moment’s notice,” he said. “We know having intensivists covering these patients reduces the risk of complications and improves patient outcomes.”
Gloria Capps, RN and nursing director of the Critical Care unit, said the critical care nurses are excited for the additional care and support of the Hicuity Health clinicians.
“Patient safety and quality care are our top priorities and by providing this additional service, we are reinforcing our commitment to them,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.