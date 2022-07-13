Today at 11 a.m., the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation will be hosting a free workshop on how to start a food business from your home kitchen.
Lewis Ramsey, Home-Based Processor Coordinator with the Kentucky Food Safety Branch of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services will be presenting and teaching participants the process of how to start a food business. Ramsey will also go over the Cottage Foods Law, Micro-processing, local requirements and everything else you need to know to get started.
“We want to make sure everyone utilizing this understands the law and the opportunities this gives them,” Ruthann Padgett, President of the Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation said. “There are a few hoops you have to go through, not many, but of course we want everyone to be licensed and doing it the right way.”
According to Padgett, there are a number of food-based businesses here in Madisonville.
Since 2018, when the laws changed as to what you can produce and sell out of your home, it has opened up opportunities for entrepreneurs all over the county to make some extra cash or even make this their number one income.
The workshop today will be a great chance to learn what is required to get your business started. The course will teach people what they can do with what they are already making, or it may open it up to those who have been wanting to get started but didn’t quite know how.
“We have never had this class before. We are excited to offer this to the community and look forward to seeing everyone.”
This workshop is hosted by the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, Minority Economic Development Council and sponsored by Kentucky Innovation, for more information check out their Facebook page.
