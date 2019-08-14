MCC leaders using partnerships, relationships to build enrollment

Across the nation, higher education has witnessed a decline in enrollment since 2008, said Dr. Jay Parrent, vice president of quality assurance and administration at Madisonville Community College. However, Parrent said MCC is starting to see an upward swing in their numbers.
"Way back with the last recession in 2008, enrollment here, and across the county, really spiked because people were out of work and in need to be retrained," said Parrent, "So gradually, over the last 10 years, as employment has gotten a little bit better, enrollment has started to weaken."
Around 2010, MCC had 4,883 students enrolled in classes and saw that number drop to 3,345 students in 2016, according to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
"That said, from 2016-2017, the last three years, we have seen an enrollment increase overall," said Parrent.
Different programs and initiatives have helped, he said.
"The MCC Accelerate program that meets one night a week, one class at a time, five weeks at a time where you can graduate in two years, was specifically designed to get adults to come back. Even though employment is better, a lot of people still want to finish a degree or they need it for career advancement," Parrent said.
This year is the inaugural year for the Accelerate program that currently has 20 students enrolled, which Parrent sees as a great success.
MCC has also cultivated a presence around the local high schools and works closely with each school's leadership and counselors to help recruitment through presentations and college fairs, according to Parrent.
"We have also increased some of our digital advertising," he said.
MCC is holding late registration for the fall semester Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..
This week, MCC has announced two partnerships -- a transfer agreement with Bethel University and a consortium agreement with Hopkinsville Community College.
The transfer agreement with Bethel, announced Monday, gives MCC students another option to continue a baccalaureate degree with a four-year university, said Parrent.
"Year to year, we try to work with our college and university partners on transfer agreements so that our students have lots of options if they want to continue for a baccalaureate degree," he said. "In these kinds of agreements, the other institutions may agree to waive certain fees. If we can work to get our students good options, we try to."
If a student from MCC graduates with an associate in arts, science, or applied science, Bethel will honor their associate as completion of Bethel's general education requirements, according to a news release from MCC.
If the MCC student posesses a 3.0 or higher grade-point average and enrolls at Bethel within three years of their MCC graduation date, the student will receive a one-time $500 scholarship, according to the release.
Bethel has campus locations throughout Tennesee that offer degree programs in both traditional and online settings.
On Tuesday, MCC signed a consortium agreement for their surgical technology program with Hopkinsville Community College.
"We are partnering with Hopkinsville Community College to offer our surgical technology program," said Parrent, "It's a way for Hopkinsville to provide that program to their service area. It's a good, cost-effective way to work together to provide a program that is really needed."
Madisonville's surg-tech program began in 1979 and is nationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. The program at Hopkinsville will be staffed by MCC faculty members.
"We are excited to get this school year underway," said Parrent, "We had a great year last year with graduates and completers; we awarded a ton of credentials last year and have a lot of good energy going into this year."
The fall semester is set to begin Monday at MCC.
