Madisonville Police arrested a man at Elk Creek Manor Apartments on Sunday after he allegedly exposed himself to at least one child at the building.
According to MPD, police were dispatched to the apartment complex at just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a drunken man trying to enter a apartment that did not belong to him. While officers were en route, a second report came in from a different caller that a man outside the apartment building had exposed his genitals in an area where children were playing and began to urinate.
Upon arrival, officers located Domingo Baltazar, 32, standing in front of the apartment with his pants unbuttoned and unzipped. The police report states that he showed signs of being heavily intoxicated and was potentially a danger to himself or others.
Police say that one witness told police that her eight-year-old daughter had been coming down the stairs and saw Baltazar’s exposed genitals as he urinated into the grass.
He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
