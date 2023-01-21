Since technology has taken over so many lives in today’s age, keeping students healthy and physically active is important goal for Hopkins County Schools, with various programs being utilized to keep students moving and eating well.

HCS Director of Child Nutrition Scott Moore said the district has implemented several programs like Healthier Generation and Mosaic to help make sure students are staying active throughout the day and that they are receiving nutritional food while at school.

