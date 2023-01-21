Since technology has taken over so many lives in today’s age, keeping students healthy and physically active is important goal for Hopkins County Schools, with various programs being utilized to keep students moving and eating well.
HCS Director of Child Nutrition Scott Moore said the district has implemented several programs like Healthier Generation and Mosaic to help make sure students are staying active throughout the day and that they are receiving nutritional food while at school.
“Nutrition and our students’ well-being is a big deal,” he said. “In this day and age, with technology, we forget to get up and move or eat properly because we like quick snacks.”
Mosaic is a new program the school district is implementing this year that helps them plan menus for the schools and keep track of all the nutritional information students need to have. Moore said it also helps them make sure schools are getting the same thing across the board.
“We are supposed to be serving, and we do serve, the same meal at each school,” he said.
HCS has been part of the Healthier Generation program for several years to maintain nutritional guidelines. He said each school has a nutritional committee that helps the school follow those guidelines.
“Physical activity is built into master schedules and within lesson plans with the teachers,” said Moore. “Every kid gets some kind of physical activity even if it is raining outside.”
He said Healthier Generation also helps keep the schools from giving out only sugary snacks all the time. Making sure kids are getting their vegetables and protein and keeping carbohydrates down.
Part of Healthier Generation is schools have to fill out forms each year to report if they are meeting their goals or if they made any improvements. There are three levels, gold, silver, and bronze. This year two schools in Hopkins County received bronze, Earlington Elementary and Pride Elementary schools.
Both schools received around $2,000, which usually goes towards improving physical well-being.
“In the past, I know we have had more winners than that, but with COVID and things, we are just trying to get things back on track and get things going,” said Moore. “I think the schools are doing a great job, including our cafeteria workers who have helped maintain that.”
The Hopkins County School District is required to release a report each year through Healthier Generation that shows what schools participated that year and where they all stand. That report is on the school district’s website under Food Service under the Departments tab in Related Files.
