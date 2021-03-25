The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Bradley Duvall, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
Kelllie Arnold, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Charlie Sasser, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Kenneth Murphy, 64, of St. Charles, was charged March 18 with failure to appear.
Nathan Baldwin, 35, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Crystal Emerson, 35, of Providence, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Monte Lindle, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Sean Vanover, 34, of Earlington, was charged Sunday with two counts of contempt of court.
Ann Hertel, 37, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Sunday with speeding, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of marijuana.
Ruben Colohua, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and second-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument.
Curtis May, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
