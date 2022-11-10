Major Beverly Mock, retired U.S. Air Force, has been chosen by the Hopkins County American Legion Post 6 to be the Grand Marshall of the 2022 Veterans Parade.
Mock said the American Legion is a big supporter of the school’s JROTC program, so when they asked, it was an easy answer.
“I was pretty honored,” she said.
Mock entered the Air Force in 1994 after obtaining her college degree. She grew up the daughter of an Airman, so military life was not new to her.
“After college, the economy was not very good at that time, and I just decided that the Air Force was good to my father,” she said. “I wanted some stability in my life, and so I thought that would be a good job for me.”
Mock worked in the public affairs office for the newspapers at the different posts she was assigned. She wrote articles and took pictures for seven years.
“It is interesting because we were able to go and interview people of all different jobs and learn what they do,” she said. “I really enjoyed doing that.”
Another part of her job was doing tours of the bases. Mock said learning what the other career fields do and what their responsibilities were, made it easier during the tours.
Once Mock finished basic training, she enlisted as an Airman First Class. Seven years after enlisting, she was accepted into officer training school where upon graduation she became a Second Lieutenant.
She continued in public affairs, but her role changed to managing the newspaper. She was also the liaison with the outside media and helped prep subject matter experts before their interviews.
Mock moved around every two or three years. Her first duty station was in Montana, while her second was in Germany. Mock was stationed all over the world, including some time in Afghanistan. The majority of her time in service was spent stationed in North Carolina and Germany.
Mock said all the moving didn’t bother her because she grew up with it. She was born in Okinawa, Japan. She lived in Italy growing up and lived all over the east coast.
“I really enjoyed being in the military and part of a military family,” she said.
Mock said she had a lot of support from her family and her supervisors, so she felt she was where she needed to be. The hardest part was the loneliness she sometimes felt being a female officer.
“When I was in Afghanistan, I was the only female officer on our COB,” said Mock.
Her biggest problem was trying to prove herself while not overstepping.
Mock served 20 years, making it to the rank of Major before retiring in 2014. She retired while still stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, and ended up working for EUCOM U.S. European command Public Affairs in community relations coordinating all 21 memorial day events across Europe and the D-Day event every year in France.
“Throughout my time in the Air Force, I was fortunate to work with the Army and all the services because I ended up in headquarters positions as well as combat and command,” said Mock.
After two years, Mock decided she and her husband wanted to be closer to their two daughters, so they moved back to the United States, where Mock started working for Hopkins County Central High School’s Air Force JROTC program. Last month, Mock moved to the JROTC program at Henry County High School to again be closer to her daughters.
Mock said being part of the military was a wonderful part of her life, and if she could do it again she would.
She tells all the students she works with who express an interest in joining the military to do their research on the different branches to find out what they would like to do.
Mock said she encourages her students to find out what is best for them, even if it means they don’t go into the military. She wants them to know what to expect before signing up.
The Veterans Day Parade will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will travel down Main Street.
