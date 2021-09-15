The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Bradley McGregor, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, three counts of failure to appear and probation violation.
Jonathan Woodall, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with two counts of contempt of court.
Gregory Ezell, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Donna Hooper, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
