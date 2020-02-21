A Madisonville man faces seven charges after allegedly strangling his girlfriend and knocking over a 2-year-old girl.
Bernard Montgomery Jr., 31, was arrested Wednesday. But the main charges against him stem from a long argument with his girlfriend on Monday, Feb. 10.
An arrest warrant obtained Thursday claims Montgomery was drunk and asked for money to buy a cellphone. That reportedly led to hours of arguing, with Montgomery shoving the woman onto a bed and choking her for a time.
The warrant states that the mother and her children tried to seek shelter in a bedroom. But Montgomery reportedly pushed through the door, knocking down the 2-year-old standing nearby.
Authorities say Montgomery went on to trash the apartment, knocking over a dresser and punching a hole in a wall before leaving.
Montgomery now faces charges from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police. He’s accused of fourth-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, endangering the welfare of a minor, marijuana possession, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing an open container in a vehicle and operating on a suspended/revoked license.
Montgomery is held on a combined $1,500 cash bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.