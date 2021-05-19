Some state inmates housed at the Hopkins County Jail could be rejoining the workforce in certain situations relatively soon.
At Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, Jailer Mike Lewis discussed plans to let some state inmates return to public work.
“We have been working on a plan to get state inmates back to work on a limited basis,” he said. “We put together a plan and submitted it to the health department, and it was approved by Denise Beach and has been forwarded to the Department of Corrections.”
Lewis said the jail is now awaiting approval from the DoC.
“Talking with the DoC, I’m thinking we could see that at the end of the week or the first of next,” he said.
Lewis said the work would remain limited to limit possible infections of COVID-19.
“It will get some people out working, but it will be on a very limited basis,” he said. “They will only be in contact with jail staff employees and supervisors. They won’t be going back to the Humane Society or (City) recycling and those kinds of areas yet, but they will be able to get out and pick up trash on the side of the road, do some mowing and different projects where they won’t come into contact with any other civilians.”
Also at the meeting, a second reading was unanimously approved to establish a speed limit on Bean Cemetery Road for 35 miles per hour for the county portion of the roadway.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said this came as a request from the City of Madisonville, which has part of Bean Cemetery Road in its city limits.
The court also approved state recommendations for asphalt resurfacing totaling $845,886 for 11.5 miles of roads in the county as part of the rural secondary program.
The recommendations were for 7.6 miles of Kentucky 254 and 3.9 miles on Kentucky 1069.
