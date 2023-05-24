On Tuesday, Madisonville Police arrested a woman wanted on a warrant out of McCracken County, and in the process say they located both fentanyl and methamphetamines that they believe she was trafficking.
At just after noon, officers observed a vehicle at a gas station and recognized Sally J. Sloan, 41 of Boaz, KY, from a warrant notice on the statewide law enforcement dispatch. Officers conducted a search while placing her under arrest, locating multiple baggies of a white, powdery substance in the suspects front pocket. That substance was later positively identified as crushed fentanyl.
