The YMCA will be partnering with The Paragon of Madisonville to bring a unique event focusing on improving the quality of life for the seniors in the community Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We are partnering with The Paragon to host the event here at the Y,” Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the Hopkins County Family YMCA said. “We thought it would be a really cool concept to showcase resources available to seniors that promote healthy living all in one place. We will have several resources on-site, samples of group fitness classes, facility tours, door prizes and more. We will also be checking eligibility for Silver Sneakers, which is a free Y membership provided by many Medicare Advantage Plans.”
The Paragon & The YMCA are the presenting event sponsors, but there are several community partners that have signed up to support us at this point as well: Baptist Health Deaconess, Hopkins & Muhlenberg Elder Abuse Prevention Council, Elder Advantage, Oak Ridge Senior Living, Outwood ICF, Riddle Insurance & Wellcare
According to Alex Strein, Executive Director for The Paragon of Madisonville, “We are still accepting sponsors at this time and interested parties can reach out to me for applications. The event is free to attend for community members.”
Proceeds from this event will benefit United Way of the Coalfield and be designated towards its partner agencies that provide services to our county’s seniors, as well as The YMCA.
“There are so many resources out there for seniors, but without knowing what is available, it can be hard to navigate this season of life,” Strein said. “We’re hoping this will be a fun event. The Y is going to provide demos for some of their exercise classes for seniors and there will be door prizes for attendees.”
For more information please contact Alex Strein directly, astrein@paragon-living.com or Angela Carter at the YMCA, angela.carter@hopcoymca.com.
