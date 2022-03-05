Sponsored by the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, this new event starts Sunday, March 6, to promote and encourage people to get out and dine at local eateries throughout Hopkins County. The event will celebrate these local restaurants and it will create a fun, culinary competition that the county has never experienced...until now.
Here is how the competition will work:
From March 6 through April 2, you must dine at ten different restaurants in Hopkins County, and save your receipts. Once you complete the race, follow the link posted on the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission website or Facebook page to upload your receipts. Once your entries are submitted you will be entered to win. One grand prize winner will randomly be selected from all eligible entries. The grand prize winner will receive a prize package valued at over 500. Additional winners will be selected to win other prizes, including Chamber Checks and gift cards to local restaurants.
“Hopkins County has over 80 restaurants, from unique local diners to familiar franchises!” says Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, Communications Director, Colbi Ferguson. “Food and beverage is consecutively the top spending category for visitors in Kentucky, according to Kentucky Tourism’s yearly economic impact study.”
The contest begins Sunday. Submitted receipts must be the original receipt provided by the restaurant and must include the location, date of purchase, and the total amount. Receipts must be dated on or after March 6, to be eligible. Purchase is required, although there is no minimum purchase amount. Carry-out, dine-in, drive-thru, and curbside are all accepted! Receipts must be from different restaurants. Only one person per household is eligible to enter. Each receipt must be unique and cannot be duplicated for multiple entries. Restaurants must be located in Hopkins County. Winners will be randomly selected. Entries must be submitted by Saturday, April 2, at 11:59 p.m.
For a list of eligible restaurants visit https://visitmadisonvilleky.com/listings/eat/
For additional information, call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, 270-821-4171 or visit https://visitmadisonvilleky.com/the-great-restaurant-race/.
