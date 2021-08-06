Madisonville Community College has announced dates for late registration for the Fall 2021 semester. New and returning students will be able to register for courses until Saturday, Aug. 14.
Regular registration hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Students can begin the process at the college’s Enrollment Center on the North Campus.
To help those students who may be working during the week, the college will offer extended hours on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Enrollment Center, Financial Aid, Student Records, and the college’s bookstore will all be open and ready to assist students. Applicants can be admitted to the college on the spot and meet with an academic adviser to schedule classes. No appointment is necessary.
Students may also register on Saturday, Aug.t 14 from 8 a.m. until noon on the North Campus.
“This is a great opportunity for students who just haven’t had a chance to apply and register,” said Aimee Wilkerson, dean of enrollment management. “Advisers are ready and able to help and there are still lots of great classes open. It has never been easier to enroll.”
Staff will be available to assist students with the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship application as well. This scholarship provides free tuition for select associate degrees and short-term certificate programs in high-demand fields for students without a college degree.
The Work Ready Scholarship is applied after all other federal and state aid is posted. MCC has over 70 programs eligible for the scholarship.
To learn more, contact the MCC Enrollment Center at 270-824-8657 or visit the college’s website at www.madisonville.kctcs<http://www.madisonville.kctcs>.
