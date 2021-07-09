Family, friends and public officials gathered at Madisonville City Park Thursday afternoon for a dedication ceremony honoring Owen Thomas “OT” Rudd.
Rudd died on April 11, 2020, at the age of 91. He was known for many things in Madisonville and Hopkins County, including his time serving as a Hopkins County magistrate before becoming an interim Hopkins County judge-executive in 1990.
A bench honoring Rudd can be found at a spot in the park that he visited often during his life, according to family members.
Rudd’s children said that while he would sit at the park, he would call them and talk with them.
“My dad of course loved to come down here,” said Laurel Cahill, one of Rudd’s daughters. “We were on the other end of him sitting here at the park. This was his big event of the day. He played baseball down here when he was a high school kid. We came here as little kids playing in the park ourselves. We have a lot of fond memories of the park, and we are really happy that we could get something like a bench that we want other people to share.”
Rudd’s other daughter, Allyn Hendrikson, also spoke about her father.
“When we would talk to dad, it was always between 10 a.m. and noon every morning,” she said. “You always knew where he was.”
Hendrikson also talked about a white duck named Aflac that would visit Rudd during his time at the park.
“Dad would always tell me about Aflac and how he was,” she said. “Two years ago when I was here at Christmas, dad gave me a piece of jewelry. I opened it up and it was a silver bracelet with two pieces to it. On one side it had my name and on the other it had Aflac. It was a beautiful piece of jewelry.”
Hendrikson said the bench goes with Rudd’s love for City Park.
Rudd was also known for his numerous business endeavors in the area.
He purchased Ruby Lumber Company from John Edwin Ruby and then formed Madisonville Contractors, which he operated for 35 years. Rudd also was co-owner and president of Rudd Lumber Company, co-owner of Tri-Mer Construction Company, builder and co-owner of Edwards IGA Store, Watkins Rest Home, Senior Citizens Nursing Home, Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, Ramada Inn, North City Ford and Sparks Rest Home of Central City. He was the builder of The Salvation Army in Madisonville and he also built and co-owned the first American condos in the Bahamas.
Rudd was born in Madisonville on March 11, 1929. He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen G. Rudd and John H. Rudd; his brother William E. Rudd, and his sister-in-law Dimple Kitchens Rudd, and his deceased wife, Aldis Ruby Rudd.
Rudd is survived by his children Mary Comer Rudd-Gates (Jeff) of Connecticut, Allyn Hendrikson (Henry) of Minnesota, Melissa Lombardi of Georgia, Laurel Cahill (Greg) of Connecticut, and Edwin Rudd (Sharlene) of Massachusetts, and Wiley Hope (Michael) of Texas. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Owen and Patrick Curtis, Aldis and Julia Berezowskyj, Claudia Allyn Gates, Anna Neese, and Ben Rudd; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his nephew, Bill Rudd, of Madisonville, Cheryl Phillips of Georgia and Barrett Woo of Texas.
Rudd was a graduate of Madisonville High School in 1947. He then went on to attend the University of Kentucky where he played football under Coach Bear Bryant and proceeded to win the Cottonbowl Championship in 1951, earning a varsity letter. He was a longtime University of Kentucky fellow as well as a lifetime member of the University of Kentucky Wildcat Association. Additionally, Rudd was a member of the Paul Bear Bryant Group and a member of the Blue -White Fund.
He served three years in the Marine Corps as a Sergeant. He served two years in the U. S. Army Paratroopers as a Second Lieutenant, followed by serving nine years in the U. S. Army Reserve as a Captain. Rudd also played football for three years for the Marine Corps and two years for the U. S. Army Paratroopers.
Some of the commendations Rudd received were the Lions Club Man of the Year in 1971, Boss of the Year for Hopkins County in 1974, and Kentucky Colonel Certificate awarded in 1989.
Rudd’s community service included two times serving as President of the Audubon Boy Scout Council, member of the National Boy Scout Finance Committee where he was the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award in 1973, elected Man of the Year in 1973 by the Chamber of Commerce, President of the Kentuckiana Girl Scout Council in 1987, President of the United Way Foundation, board member of the Hopkins County Library, member of the Hopkins County YMCA Capital Expansion in 1984, President of the Chamber of Commerce in Madisonville, charter member and President of the Hopkins County Community Foundation, Finance Chairman of the Christian Church Building fund, Chairman of the Salvation Army in Madisonville for 17 years and on their advisory board as well as being a lifetime member.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family was not able to have a public service at the time of his death.
A graveside celebration of life service for Rudd will be held Saturday at West Lawn Cemetery beginning at 10:30 a.m. with visitation being this afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m. at Barnett Strother Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the Salvation Army of Madisonville and West Lawn Cemetery, of Hanson.
