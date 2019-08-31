By Douglas White
The HENDERSON Gleaner
HENDERSON -- Choosing Henderson to announce a slate of infrastructure policies and priorities, Democrat Andy Beshear promised on Tuesday that "we will build that I-69 bridge in my first term as governor."
"It's one of my main priorities because western Kentucky is one of my main priorities. This is where my family roots are," he said. "And I am going to be a good governor for this region."
Beshear's father, former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, was born in Hopkins County and raised in Dawson Springs.
Andy Beshear, Kentucky's current attorney general, further added Tuesday that the I-69 Ohio River bridge project in Henderson County would get priority in his administration, "Because families in western Kentucky, you're done waiting, aren't you? So am I."
Beshear will face current Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, on the General Election ballot in early November.
The impact from getting the I-69 bridge project under way would be almost immediate, Beshear said.
"I believe we will start an economic boom, not just upon completion, but as the work is continuing. Because a mega-project like that creates amazing jobs, will create additional jobs right here in Henderson ... It'll put more people to work in this area than we've seen in a long time, and we will start seeing businesses make the plans to locate and/or expand even before that bridge is done.
"The moment that financing is in place, the moment we start putting the first pillars down, we will not only see increased jobs, but we'll see increased commerce and that will start expanding across western Kentucky like wildfire."
As for how to actually get that construction ball rolling?
"The first thing to do to kick-start the I-69 project is to get the full agreements in place with the state of Indiana and that requires one governor sitting down with another governor and getting it done. I'm committed to doing that."
Lessons learned
Beshear said there are lessons to be learned from similar projects, such as the two new Ohio River bridges that were completed in the Louisville area.
One of those lessons is that the funding mechanisms are available to make even "mega-projects" happen. On the other hand, he said, "One mistake they made is not having the tolling company be local."
"We're going to work with this community to ensure the solution that comes out, the funding mechanism that we agree on, is one that everybody has bought into ... ensure those working families that are struggling with their bills don't have an extra burden placed upon them."
"And yes, will there be a little sacrifice to open up Henderson and the rest of western Kentucky to commerce? Sure. But we are going to make sure that sacrifice doesn't throw anybody over the edge, doesn't take that person who lives paycheck to paycheck and make it harder to get by."
Broadband and more
Beshear and his running mate, educator Jacqueline Coleman, spoke during a press conference at the Operating Engineer's Union Hall on Elm Street in Henderson.
The gubernatorial hopeful's infrastructure plans are the second plank of his "Kitchen Table Agenda." The first plank focused on "creating good-paying jobs in agritech and advanced manufacturing."
Also included in Beshear's infrastructure plan:
Expand Rural broadband and cellular coverage
"Access to broadband is essential to growing Kentucky's economy. In fact, the Center for Rural Development finds that high-speed internet access is now as important as electricity, water and sewers to attract business development," Beshear's policy paper released Tuesday said.
"Research also shows that reliable internet access can improve educational and health prospects as well as economic outlooks for rural areas. If places in rural Kentucky do not have access to broadband, they risk being left behind ...
"Increasing access to broadband would have a positive ripple effect across some of Kentucky's largest economic drivers, like rural hospitals and school systems. It has the potential to modernize health care access by expanding telemedicine in rural and underserved communities."
Improve ruralroads and safety
The infrastructure document released Tuesday by the Beshear campaign said that, "Rural roads in Kentucky are some of the most dangerous places to drive in America -- this is unacceptable. One major report ranks Kentucky as having 'the seventh highest fatality rate on rural, non-interstate roads at 2.54 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.' And in order to improve road safety, we need to increase funding for repairs and restoration."
Repair public water supply
As infrastructure deteriorates around our Commonwealth, clean, reliable water is compromised, and Kentuckians suffer the consequences," the Beshear campaign document says.
"An estimated 100,000 residents in Kentucky lack access to a public water supply, and Kentucky's rural communities require significant funding to maintain existing water systems and ensure their residents have access to clean drinking water."
"The administration would also focus on obtaining funding through the federal Abandoned Mine Land Fund, which could then be used to construct 20 new water systems in Kentucky communities."
LG&E and Kentucky Utilities sending crews to Florida to aidin Hurricane Dorian relief
By Ben Tobin
Louisville Courier Journal
In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and its sister company, Kentucky Utilities, are planning to send crews to assist a Florida-based power utility company.
LG&E and KU are part of four mutual assistance programs in which utility companies across different states provide each other aid in times of need. One of those programs is the Southeastern Electric Exchange, which includes Florida Power and Light, the utility company that LG&E and KU will be assisting.
Dorian is on track to strengthen to a powerful Category 4 hurricane with possible life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds as it slams into Florida's east coast at the end of Labor Day weekend, according to forecasters.
Though details are still being coordinated, LG&E, KU and business partners will be sending a total of 165 employees and contractor distribution line technicians to Florida over the weekend, LG&E spokeswoman Natasha Collins told the Courier Journal.
"We agree to assist one another in times of hardship," Collins said.
Hansens Aluminum project stalled, but hope remains
By Douglas White
The HENDERSON Gleaner
HENDERSON -- A much-anticipated and highly touted Henderson County industrial prospect is currently dead in the water, according to officials, although hope remains for the future.
A planned 75,000-square-foot Hansens Aluminum production facility at the Henderson County Riverport Industrial Park had been previously estimated to at least break ground in 2019. But an owner with the company as well as Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider both say it is nowhere in sight.
In fact, the company has, for the time being, taken itself out of consideration for nearly $1 million in Kentucky incentive money because it wasn't going to meet key deadlines.
"I think they had until next June to meet the guidelines of the grant, which would include buying X amount of equipment and hiring X amount of people," Schneider told The Gleaner.
"And obviously they hadn't even broken ground, so they weren't going to be able to meet that. I don't think the project is dead. I just think it's delayed again."
The Hansens extrusion and machining facility was initially announced in November 2016. As recently as January 2018, Henderson Fiscal Court took the first step in approving an industrial revenue bond in the amount of $21.2 million to help fund the Hansens project.
That, along with the state grant money, is on hold now.
"Whenever they are finally ready to go, they can reapply for another Community Development Block Grant," Schneider said. "But they did let it go."
Erik Hansen, with family-owned Hansens Aluminum in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, confirms the project -- which was anticipated to create roughly 90 jobs paying roughly $20 an hour not counting benefits -- is effectively idled for now.
"The project is still in the works, however currently not with the priority it previously enjoyed," he wrote via email to The Gleaner.
"The major issue that has resulted in the delay of the project is that our investment partner decided to exit the project in the most unprofessional manner, leaving Hansens in the lurch and saddling us with substantial costs and fees that we had already incurred.
"We have partnered with a new financial partner that does not see the Henderson project as the current priority, rather wanting to do another project in South Africa first. So, the Henderson project will still be a ways off, the timing of which is not certain at this stage."
As for the Kentucky grant money the firm has passed on for now:
"Hansens was informed that there were projects by other companies that could take immediate advantage of the funding allocated to us, if we were willing to pass on the funding and reapply closer to our project groundbreaking. We were given strong assurance that our future application should be successful.
"Rather than deny another project the opportunity, we agreed. A win-win for economic development in Kentucky."
Schneider, who has become friends with Erik Hansen and has even traveled to South Africa on a personal trip, said a small comfort is that Henderson has done everything it can to make the project a reality.
"I don't think his business calculations have anything to do with our community not doing everything it could to help him. Just sometimes business goes this way, I guess. But I think our community did all it could and is doing all it can to help him."
