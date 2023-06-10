A Hopkins County man wanted on a warrant from 2021 was arrested on Thursday morning by the Madisonville Police Department following a chase and brief altercation with law enforcement.
Madisonville Police say that in 2020, a joint investigation by the MPD and the Vanderburg County Sheriff’s Office found evidence that led them to believe that Keyairreon Hobgood, 22 of Madisonville, was involved in trafficking opiates. A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2021.
Officers were able to locate Hobgood at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday at the Madisonville Country Club. After making positive identification, police attempted to take him into custody, but he fled. After a brief foot chase and altercation, he was arrested.
According to the police report, a search located both a rolled dollar bill and a straw on the suspect that contained a white powder, as well as residual evidence of that power inside his nostrils. Hobgood told police that the substance was Lortab.
In addition to the outstanding arrest, Hobgood was also charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.