Students who use the West Broadway Elementary will be seeing an increase in services thanks to a grant awarded last week by the Dollar General.
WBES recieved a grant for $2,000, part of $83,000 awarded to schools across Kentucky, and more than $3 million handed out to schools across the country.
“I applied for the Dollar General Youth Literacy Grant,” said Heather Stratton, WBES Library Media Specialist.
Goodlettsville, TN-based Dollar General offers that particular grant through the DG Literacy Foundation to schools in order to assist them in implementing new or expanding existing literacy programs, purchasing new technology or equipment to support literacy initiatives and purchasing books, materials or software for literacy programs.
“I will be receiving $2000.00 for the WBES library to purchase nonfiction Blastoff! readers,” said Stratton. “Scholastic currently offers Blastoff Reader sets of leveled nonfiction books, that promote vocabulary, nonfiction text features, common core standards and high interest topics.”
Across Kentucky the grants grants are expected to positively impact the lives of approximately 14,600 individuals in the state.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s work to help individuals pursue their dreams and educational goals stands at the forefront of the Foundation’s philanthropic passions, and we are proud to extend our ongoing commitment to support youth education through today’s grant announcement,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation chairman. “We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of Serving Others.”
Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January 2023. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.
