For the first time ever, Kentucky Movers and Makers will be hosting a shopping event, Monday, Feb. 6, at the Ballard Convention Center. The event will showcase local businesses and artisans as well as bring women in the community together for a fun night out. Thirty vendors from across the western Kentucky region will be coming together for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

“We are excited to release the full-list of vendors that will be present during the My Favorite Things Party”, said Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director. “There are a large variety of businesses coming in to sell and showcase their items. Whether you are shopping for Valentine’s Day, wedding planning, or just want a night out with your friends, our vendors will have something for everyone!” Throughout the night ticket holders can also expect to see styling sessions, healthy eating workshops, vendor showcases and door prizes.

