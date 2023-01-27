For the first time ever, Kentucky Movers and Makers will be hosting a shopping event, Monday, Feb. 6, at the Ballard Convention Center. The event will showcase local businesses and artisans as well as bring women in the community together for a fun night out. Thirty vendors from across the western Kentucky region will be coming together for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
“We are excited to release the full-list of vendors that will be present during the My Favorite Things Party”, said Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director. “There are a large variety of businesses coming in to sell and showcase their items. Whether you are shopping for Valentine’s Day, wedding planning, or just want a night out with your friends, our vendors will have something for everyone!” Throughout the night ticket holders can also expect to see styling sessions, healthy eating workshops, vendor showcases and door prizes.
Vendors to be present at this event will be: A&K Greenhouses, A&M Monogram, All Occasions Formals, American Honey, Balloon Boss, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville — Dr. Sara Wing, Blushing Boutique, Bridgewater Aesthetics & Spa, Brush & Bubbly, Caffeinated Charm, Clements Jewelers, Chicken Salad Chick, Cotton Flour Cookies, Cute as a Button Boutique, Dempsey Street Baking Co., Evolved Nutrition, Falcon Creek Boutique, The Gift Horse, Glad Moon Farms, Gleam & Glow Marquee Rentals, Kentucky Movers and Makers, Kristal Dexter Permanent Cosmetics, MadCity Wicks and Wine, Madisonville Meal Prep, Outer Limits Nutrition, Pond River Farmstand & Baking Co., Pruvit, Turning Wheel, Uptown Girls Event Rentals, and Weeping Willow Gifts.
Aside from eating, listening to the Purse Dive Divas, and shopping — guests will also enjoy interactive fun like permanent jewelry at Clements Jewelers, and Instagrammable experiences at Uptown Girls, Balloon Boss, and Gleam & Glow.
Tastings will be offered at Chicken Salad Chick, Outer Limits Nutrition and Madisonville Meal Prep, as well as meals ready to take home for the week. Brush and Bubbly, a new Madisonville business will be doing live painting and customizing valentine mailboxes perfect for upcoming Valentine’s Day parties. Guests who shop with 10 Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce members during the event (or month) can also get their name put in for a prize as part of the Chamber’s new “Local Love Loyalty Card” initiative. Cards will be provided to all guests at entry.
According to Tapp, VIP tickets are limited and will end on January 31. VIP Ticket holders will enjoy a VIP lounge full of swag and perks including: gourmet cheesecake stuffed caramel apples from Alice & Ann Creations in Nashville, a DIY Perfume bar where guests can make their own signature scents with MadCity Wicks & Wine, custom hand lettered names by Jordan Winstead with Cotton Flour Cookies, ticket entry for a Kentucky Derby themed basket and more.
General Admission tickets will remain on sale online, in person at The Gift Horse, and will be available for purchase at the door. Custom made swag bags are included with purchase of a VIP ticket and will be given away to the first 100 general admission ticketholders at the door.
Physical tickets may also be purchased at The Gift Horse 36 W. Lake Street in Madisonville, during normal business hours. General Admission tickets are $40, VIP Tickets are $65.
For more information on the shopping event, please contact Melanie Tapp with Kentucky Movers and Makers at (270) 821-1939, extension 203, or mtapp@westcentralky.com.
