This year’s Roots to Riches Conference will be hosted by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation and the Hopkins County Cooperative Extensive Office. the vent will take place at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville on February 3, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 28. Vendor booths will be set up during the event.
The focus of the conference will be on “Agripreneurs” which is comprised of farmers and agriculture-related businesses, supporters of agriculture and those who may be interested in starting up their own farm.
There will be various speakers during the event, with this year’s keynote speaker, former Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy, Warren Beeler.
Conference topics will include, Changes in FFA, Rantizzo Drone Technology in Agriculture, Shared Use of Equipment Program in Hopkins County, Ethanol Production with our Current Oil Prices, Decentralization of Beef Processing, and Fertilizer Price on Demand.
If you are interested in setting up as a vendor, or simply attending the event, please contact Ruthann Padgett at rpadgett@westcentrally.com or 270-821-1939.
The cost of the event is $15. For information on how to register visit, http3://tinyurl.com/nc752jne.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.