With election day quickly approaching, time is running out for those looking to vote ahead of time.
Today and Monday through Wednesday of next week are the final days to cast your vote on an in-person absentee ballot. Registered voters who meet the criteria to vote absentee but were not able to get a main-in ballot prior to the May 3 deadline, can still go to the Hopkins County Clerk’s office those days to vote in-person. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Once absentee voting ends, early voting will begin. Starting on Thursday, in-person voting will begin at the Ballard Convention Center. Next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, any registered voter can drop by between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., regardless of what their normal voting precinct may be.
There have been some changes to voting precincts in 2022.
“This year, for the first time ever, Hopkins County was over 80 election workers short,” said Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern. Not having enough staffing has forced the clerk to close four of the normal polling centers. “All codes and numbers will stay the same, they will just be in a different location.”
Saint Charles voters will now go to the Nortonville City Hall. Voters who normally vote at Jesse Stuart will go next door to James Madison Middle School. Richland Fire Department voters will vote at the Elks Lodge. Voters who normally cast their ballots at the park will be split between the West Kentucky Archery Center and West Broadway Elementary. All voters should be looking for a notice from the clerk’s office in the mail.
To check on your voter registration status or to verify where you should go to vote, visit govote.ky.com or scan the attached QR code.
