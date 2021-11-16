Experience the Christmas magic like never before with the Mistletoe Art Stroll in downtown Madisonville, Friday December 3, from 5-8 p.m. Presented by the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, this is one night you will not want to miss.
This event is designed to support the small businesses in town. Designated “stroll shops” will open their doors to host local, creative artisans in their space to showcase their one-of-a-kind artwork, ranging from locally poured candles and handcrafted jewelry to pottery, home décor, and much more. Many of the local restaurants will be joining in with event specials and sales.
This family-friendly event will be kick off the holiday season with the iconic Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. in front of the historical courthouse on Main Street. A local brass ensemble and carolers will be providing the sounds of the season throughout the evening.
“This will be a great weekend to usher in the holiday season,” Colbi Ferguson, Director of Communications at Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission. “The weekend kicks off Friday with the Mistletoe Art Stroll and Tree Lighting, Saturday is the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, and Sunday is the Holiday Tour of the Homes, organized by the Women’s Club of Madisonville. Deck the Park will also be open nightly. We hope that these holiday events will bring people into our community to experience the holiday magic in Madisonville.”
Other activities scheduled for December 3, include fresh greenery and wreath making, a festive stilt walker, complimentary popcorn, free balloon twisting for the kids, and more.
For more information call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at 270-821-4171, or online at visitmadisonvilleky.com. This will be a rain or shine event as most vendors and artisans will be located indoors.
