Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins High Schools have renewed their musical theatre partnership with the presentation of “Songs and Scenes” which will take place Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12, at 7 p.m. at The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville.
This all-new musical review was organized by Hopkins County High Schools staff and students and features songs from some of the most famed musicals of all time.
“This production touches on the deeper themes found and taught through musical theatre.” Liz Schweizer representative for The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts said. “There are approximately 45 Hopkins County High Schools students involved in the production.”
Tickets are available for purchase online at glemacenter.universitytickets.com or call the box office directly, 270-821-2787. Tickets are eight dollars for adults and four dollars for students and children.
“There’s something for everyone in “Songs and Scenes”, we look forward to entertaining you.”
