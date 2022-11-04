Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins High Schools have renewed their musical theatre partnership with the presentation of “Songs and Scenes” which will take place Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12, at 7 p.m. at The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville.

This all-new musical review was organized by Hopkins County High Schools staff and students and features songs from some of the most famed musicals of all time.

