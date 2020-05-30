Tennis and golf are considered non-contact sports. Before long, a trip to the public library could work the same way.
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Library Board discussed “no-contact” circulation of materials during a meeting late Thursday. It’s one of several things planned for the reopening of branches from coronavirus restrictions in June.
“I’ve ordered some face shields. They have not arrived yet,” Director Joel Meador told the board via video conference. But face guards will surround the circulation desks.
Meador also is waiting for “touchless thermometers” to take temperatures of staff members and patrons as they enter. But curbside pickup of materials will be available.
Gov. Andy Beshear says public libraries can reopen Monday, June 8. But Hopkins County libraries are closed on Mondays, so their big day would come the next day.
Meador noted the state has yet to issue a set of reopening guidelines, similar to what’s been done for restaurants and churches. But some changes require spending more money. That’s something the library board is lacking.
“Last year, we had to reduce our number of cleanings from two to one,” Library Director Joel Meador said. “Obviously, now there’s a greater need for that. But we have less money.”
Meador warned that another reduction in hours and staff is possible, even though the proposed Hopkins County budget for fiscal 2021 has no change in funding. The Kentucky General Assembly eliminated all state funding, costing the system about $25,000.
“I’m very concerned about our funding for next year,” Meador said. “Financially, we’re probably in a worse position.”
But Meador added that the library received a $5,000 grant from the Kentucky Humanities Council to help with operational expenses.
The COVID-19 numbers for Hopkins County were confusing Friday. The local Health Department still showed 219 confirmed cases, even though the Kentucky Cabinet of Family and Health Services increased its total to 221 Thursday afternoon.
A state report indicates the two added cases were not at long-term care facilities. It does not show the source of the cases.
The big gain was in the number of recovered patients. Hopkins County now counts 181 of those, compared with 29 deaths. That means fewer than a dozen active cases remain.
In other developments Friday related to COVID-19:
• the library board voted to waive fines accrued since Tuesday, March 17, when branches closed. The “Amnesty for All” policy is recommended for libraries statewide.
• Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue announced the city council will hold another special called video conference meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday. That’s even though City Hall will reopen to the public Monday,
• the Hopkins County Fiscal Court confirmed Tuesday’s meeting again will be on video conference. That had been the scheduled date for a meeting in Dawson Springs.
• Peggy Cartwright won a Madisonville car dealer’s contest to predict “when will the pandemic end.” In March, Truck Country Auto Sales said the end date would be based on the World Health Organization announcing it. But employee Kayla Cardwell said that was changed to the date when the business was allowed to reopen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.