The mayor of Hanson says every town seems to have one, except his. Now he’s working on changing that — and business owners will need to prepare for it.
“We never did have one,” Mayor Jimmy Epley said. “I don’t know why.”
He’s talking about a business license. A special called meeting of the city commission Tuesday began the process of making license rules.
“We figure if we’re still going to grow, we need to know who’s doing business in town,” Epley said afterward.
Not even Walmart has paid a license fee. But under Epley’s plan, all businesses in Hanson will have to fill out an application. Epley said transient businesses will be included.
The license fee in Hanson would be $50 per year for full businesses, and $25 for part-time and occasional businesses.
“We’ve got our older people, who have been here forever. They’ve never had to pay,” Epley said. “But we’re not jacking it so high that we’re making it a hardship on them.”
The annual deadline for obtaining a business license would be January 31. Business owners would risk a fine if they do not obtain one.
A first reading of the business license ordinance was approved 3-0 by the commission, with two members absent. A second reading likely will occur at the next Hanson City Commission meeting in late June.
