Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Shyna Wallace, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Richard Moore, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked license, disregarding stop signs and failure to wear seat belts.
Eric Hayes, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with third-degree terroristic threatening.
Katelin Yeager, 24, of Dawson Springs, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Michael Taylor, 34, of Hopkinsville, was charged Sunday with disregarding traffic light, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of miarjuana, two counts of probation violation, contempt of court and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Christopher Alfred, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Cameron Olgesby, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with custodial interference.
Cody Kelly, 30, of Hanson, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.
Michael Benton, 45, of Henderson, was charged Monday with public intoxication.
Micah Rorer, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to illuminate headlamps, failure to produce insurance card, possession of open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police and trafficking in marijuana.
Roger Vandygriff, 65, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with custodial interference.
William Duke, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fugitive from another state.
Jakkur Stum, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Friday Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Gregory Ezell, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Michael Taylor, 34, of Hopkinsville, was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
Dakota Kingery, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fleeing or evading police and public intoxication.
Kevin Bryant, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Devincio Hall, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.
Theron Pearson, 49, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
William Lanigan, 57, of Denton, Texas, was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
