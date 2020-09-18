Professional disc golf returns to Madisonville this weekend at the 2020 Madisonville Open Disc Golf Championship, sponsored by Dynamic Discs and the Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission. The event will be played at both the City Park and Mahr Park Arboretum.
All three rounds in the pro division will be played at Mahr Park.
Two of the top 10 players in the world rankings — Chris Dickerson and Emerson Keith — will be joined in the field by two-time defending champion Sam Lee, and two-time champion Dutch Napier of Owensboro.
The sport is largely an unknown commodity to most Hopkins Countians, which many might consider a surprise considering that one of the region’s — if not the country’s — most challenging disc golf courses is located at Mahr Park.
“Big Mahr” and “The Beast” are just a few of the names the players have for the 18-hole course. It is not a course designed for beginners. There is a separate 9-hole course at Mahr Park, known as “Little Mahr” to the locals, which is comprised of nine par-3 holes and is perfect for beginners or advanced players, according to avid players.
Madisonville also boasts of having another highly-respected course at the City Park. The amateurs will be playing two of their two rounds at the City Park this weekend.
But the real attraction is the 10,000 foot Championship Course at Mahr. This course, designed by H.D. Clark of Bowling Green, should provide an excellent test for the players due to its length and elevation woven into the landscape.
There are three holes on the front nine measuring over 700 feet. Many of the pros and some of the amateurs are able to throw their distance drivers over 500 feet, while some can reach 600 feet.
For those that haven’t experienced disc golf, imagine being able to throw an object over two football fields with exceptional accuracy. Today’s discs are a descendent of the Frisbee, but they are also an aerodynamic wonder similar in progression to today’s golf balls and clubs. The disc golfer has innumerable disc options in general categories that include distance drivers, fairway drivers, mid-range discs, and putters and approach discs. And the differences and flight characteristics are precise and discernible.
Skyler Hibbs, a local disc golfer, is able to throw distances that rival professionals. Hibbs is among a contingent of locals who will be playing. Hibbs will be competing in the Advanced division.
Arguably the best player from Hopkins County, Rod Rhew, will be playing in the Amateur Masters 55+ division. Rhew is coming off two recent victories in 2020 in the Amateur Masters divisions in Hopkinsville and Henderson. Hibbs and Rhew will be joined by Rob Saint, Dan Garland, Michael Griffin and Joe Rose, all from Madisonville.
There will be multiple divisions this weekend, including womens and juniors. It’s a fairly safe bet that Dickerson and Keith will be strong competition for the two past champions from Kentucky (Lee is from Mt. Sterling) in the Open Division.
Dickerson, a Limestone, Tennessee resident, has been red hot of late, coming in second at the Discraft Great Lakes Open, second in the Idlewild Open, third in the Discraft Ledgestone Insurance Open, and tied for fifth in the MVP Open at Maple Hill this past weekend.
His final round scores have been nothing short of spectacular. Keith, one of the youngest players on tour, is a 22-year-old from Plano, Texas, who has been nearly as hot as Dickerson of late. He posted a third at the Dynamic Discs Open, fourth at The Preserve Championship, and third at the Silver Cup in mid-July.
Dickerson and Keith likely aren’t household names for many locals, but on the disc golf circuit they are the equivalent of Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, the seventh and ninth ranked players in the world
of golf.
Played will get started this morning at both locations. Exact tee times were released past publication deadline Thursday night. For more information, go to the PDGA website at: https://www.pdga.com.
