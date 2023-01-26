According to the U.S. Fire Administration, a branch of FEMA, 2,900 home clothes dryer fires are reported each year and cause an estimated five deaths, 100 injuries and over $35 million in property loss. Most of those incidents occur during the winter, with January being the peak time for dryer fires in the U.S.
The Madisonville Fire Department has responded to two dryer calls in the last week and a half. The most recent occurred on Wednesday when MFD was dispatched to the Caribbean Coin Laundry on Grapevine Road for a report of smoke coming from a dryer in the facility.
According to MFD, upon arrival, fire fighters notice smoke coming from one of the dryers in the facility. After disconnecting gas and power to the machine, firemen disassembled the dryer.
MFD says the smoke was caused by excess lint around the tumbler, which had been heated and charred. The area was wet down to prevent further incident and the scene was cleared.
MFD responded to another dryer related call last Monday, and that one didn’t end so well. In that case, a house on Bartlett Drive in Madisonville sustained around $65,000 in damages.
“Home clothes dryers are a leading cause of fires,” said Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning. “These clothes dryer fires cause deaths , injuries, and millions of dollars in property loss. The leading cause of those dryer fires is the failure to clean dryer vents.”
Clothes dryers work by forcing hot air through a tumbler filled with wet clothes. According to the United States Fire Administration, one load of laundry can include as much as a gallon and a half of lint, which is nothing more than loose fibers and other small debris in those clothes.
“While much of the lint is trapped by the dryer’s filter, lint is also carried through the vent system along with moist air,” says USFA. “Lint is a highly combustible material that can accumulate both in the dryer and in the dryer vent.”
When present in excessive amounts, highly combustible lint can ignite, even if the dryer has already finished its cycle.
Chief Dunning offered these tips help prevent dryer fires:
• Clean the lint filter before and after each cycle
• Do a more in-depth cleaning of the filter with a nylon brush at least once every six months
• Periodically inspect the venting system behind the dryer to ensure it is not damaged, crushed or restricted.
• Remove any excess lint build up
• If you will be away from home for an extended time, unplug or disconnect the dryer
• Ensure your outside vent is covered and opens when the dryer is on
• Never dry something that isn’t supposed to go in a dryer (Oily Rags, Mats with rubber backing)
“I would also like to add that it is important to have a working smoke alarm,” said Dunning.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.