Madisonville Community College has received a donation of four cars to the automotive technology program from Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky.
MCC received a 2018 blue Camry and a 2020 champagne gold Lexus Hybrid, which are housed at the Hopkins County CTC for instruction. The two other cars — a 2017 white Camry and a 2018 blue Avalon Hybrid — are at the Muhlenberg County High School West Campus for instruction.
Adam Orear, an automotive instructor for Hopkins County Community and Technical Center and part-time instructor for MCC, said having the cars is a big plus for the college and the program.
“Traditionally, the old trade schools were take the wheels off, take the brakes apart, take the engine apart,” he said. “Just like in everything, the technology in vehicles has moved so much more towards computers. These cars are set up to where I can move towards that aspect of automotive repair.”
Orear said owning these cars will allow his students to work on semester-long projects and get more in-depth into the more advanced computer technology in cars.
“If we have an in-depth problem, that could be a semester-long project, and no one wants to leave their Lexus with me for 16 weeks,” he said with a laugh.
According to a news release, the vehicles provide MCC students the opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive world.
“MCC would not have been able to purchase vehicles as frequently as needed to keep up with technology, so Toyota’s donations ensure MCC students are at the forefront in the automotive field,” according to the release.
Kim Ogle, Toyota Kentucky corporate communications manager, said they believe it’s their responsibility to partner with educators to support career readiness programs that help develop the future workforce.
“Our goal is to help prepare students for future workforce success and expose them to an industry that is a vital component of Kentucky’s economy,” she said.
Orear said the good thing about the Toyota hybrids is that the company has always been a step ahead of the other manufacturers when it comes to hybrid technology.
“Just as a general hybrid trainer, it would probably be good for 20 years because the hybrid system does not change that much, they just build on top of it,” he said.
The cars arrived at the college in April, about a month before school let out, he said. Most of his students were not interested in the newer, hybrid cars, but wanted to stick with the older styles.
“My high school students and college students, when I talk about hybrids they say, ‘those things are so stupid. You need an old 350,’ and then I took them for a ride in it around the school,” said Orear. “They are already interested in working on them.”
The program offers dual credit for high school students, and there are night classes two days a week for more traditional students who want to learn more about vehicles, said MCC Provost Dr. Scott Cook.
Orear explained there are several certificates students can get automotive electrical certified, automotive engine repair certified, HVAC certified and steering and suspension certified.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.