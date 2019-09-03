PRESTONSBURG -- A Kentucky man came out of his rural Floyd County home Friday afternoon to a huge surprise: Representatives of Publishers Clearing House were waiting to tell him he won $5,000 a week for the rest of his life.
Ricky Williams, a retired carpenter, had been playing the Publishers Clearing House games for years, hoping to win it big even though he knew the odds were against him.
On Friday, it turned out to be worth it.
"I'm gonna get out of debt, first thing, help my kids -- hopefully live a longer, sweeter life," Williams said.
Williams, 65, recently retired and said he was worried about how he would get by on the $611 Social Security check he draws every month.
When he was younger, he started a construction business with his brother, who has since passed away. Williams said he broke his back and found it hard to keep steady work after his injury.
Williams said he's most excited to pay off his house, which he and his brother built together, and other debts.
"God, it's gonna feel great man, not have to worry about it and just have all that behind me," Williams said. "I think I'll add on to this house. I might even sell it and build a bigger one, I don't know."
With two daughters and six grandchildren, Williams said the money will also help him enjoy retirement. He wants to take his family on vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and maybe even buy a new truck.
Along with the $5,000 a week for life, Williams received a $50,000 check Friday that he can immediately deposit in his bank account.
"I never thought it would ever happen," Williams said. "I filled this out for years, but here it is."
