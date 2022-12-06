The Salvation Army of Hopkins County has Angel Trees placed around the county, just waiting for people to pick an angel.
Captain Lisa Good, with the Salvation Army, said they have about 578 angels this year, which is about 160 over last year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 3:06 am
The Salvation Army of Hopkins County has Angel Trees placed around the county, just waiting for people to pick an angel.
Captain Lisa Good, with the Salvation Army, said they have about 578 angels this year, which is about 160 over last year.
“The angels can be picked up at Walmart or Burke’s,” she said. “They need to be back by Dec. 12.”
The way the angel trees work is when a parent submits their child’s or children’s names they write on the angel the gender, age, clothing sizes, and what they like.
“What we like to see are two outfits and a couple of toys per kid,” said Good. “That way they have something warm to wear and something to open for Christmas.”
She added that they prefer not to have the gifts wrapped as a safety precaution for the Salvation Army and the family receiving the gifts.
“If they would like to put a thing of wrapping paper with it for the family, that is fine,” said Good.
There are a few teenagers on the trees this year, and they can be some of the harder ages to shop for, so they aren’t chosen very often.
“People want to take the little kids, and I understand that, but we do have some teens up there who are on the tree this year,” said Good.
Once the shopping is done, they ask that the angel tree tag stays with the gifts for that child, so nothing gets lost. She said the tag can be dropped into the shopping bag and all the bags tied together or put everything, including the tag, into a larger bag.
If shopping at Walmart of Burke’s, there is a drop-off location in the store, so people don’t have to leave the store once everything is purchased. People can also drop off items for the angel tree at the Salvation Army, at 805 McCoy Avenue.
Good said any help that can be given to an angel will be appreciated, so if someone can only purchase one item for an angel instead of a full outfit and toy that will be more than enough.
“We do have fillers that we can put in and add up,” she said. “People don’t always have the funding to do everything.”
Good said she knows times are tough right now, so she just asks people to give what they can.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.