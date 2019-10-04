Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Dasha Bean, 27, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic drugs, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legend drug.
• Edward Bell, 19, of Earlington was charged Thursday with third degree criminal trespassing.
• Michael Cardarelli, 57, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with being a fugitive from Indiana, three counts of theft by deception/cold checks in Daviess County and theft by deception/cold checks in Henderson County.
• Crystal Goode, 55, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic drugs, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a legend drug.
• Miranda Jackson, 45 of Dawson Springs was charged Wednesday with theft by deception/cold checks.
• Raul Nieves, 48, of Hopkinsville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Christian County.
• Karen Scott, 50, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with theft by deception/shoplifting.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Tracy Cardwell, 24, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with four counts of contempt of court and failure to appear in Muhlenberg County; three counts of failure to appear in Christian County; two counts of failure to appear in Ohio County; non-payment of court costs in Union County; contempt of court in Webster County and failure to appear in McLean County.
• Hailey Smith, 19, of St. Charles was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
