Madisonville Community College Aviation Program Director Mike Kehoe said paperwork has been submitted for the school’s aviation program at Madisonville Regional Airport to be Veteran Affairs funded.
The approval would allow anyone who has VA benefits to use that money to pay for flight training and to pay for their schooling.
Kehoe made the announcement at Monday’s airport board meeting.
There are stipulations with the approval, including that a certain percentage of the aviation students must be veterans.
“I think we’ve submitted somewhere around 4,500 pages of our application documents,” Kehoe said. “We have cleared the first hurdle in that we are past the paperwork submission stages, and now we will have site inspections.”
Kehoe said that VA inspections will occur today where they will inspect the classrooms in the current hangar that is housing the aviation program.
They will also go over the aircrafts involved and the instructor’s credentials, according to Kehoe.
“Once it goes through that, we will have another meeting afterward to finalize everything,” he said.
Kehoe said if everything goes smoothly, he expects the program will have approval around June 1.
As of Monday night’s meeting, there have been 36 applicants that have reached out to the program from the VA list, according to Kehoe, who said they are not allowed to talk with the veterans about the progress of VA approval, so he is not sure how many have moved on to other programs.
“Hopefully, we will have enough interest there,” he said. “If that’s the case, our class will start in August.”
Kehoe said there should be 15 students on the helicopter side that is taught at the airport and 15 students in the fixed wing program that, according to past reports, will be taught for now at the Muhlenberg County Airport.
The college anticipates that both airports will be used to accommodate the programs in some capacity in the future.
Kehoe said there have been 155 people show interest in the program between the two airports.
“We have made giant leaps forward,” he said. “I feel very positive that we are on the right track right now.”
