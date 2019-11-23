The desire to complete what he started, combined with a general enjoyment of his job, has led one Hopkins County elected official against the decision to seek another office.
County Attorney Byron Hobgood said his decision to not run for the soon-vacated Hopkins County Circuit Judge seat really was just that simple.
"I genuinely enjoy what I do and who I work with," Hobgood said. "I was elected to a second term by the people, and I feel I need to complete that commitment."
Hobgood, a Democrat, is completing the first year of his second term after defeating former County Attorney Todd P'Pool in 2014 for the office. When originally asked about his interest in the job, Hobgood said he was undecided and wouldn't likely make his intentions known until after the first of the year.
However, after some thought and reflection, he said there was no reason to wait on the announcement.
"I greatly enjoy working for the citizens of Hopkins County, the Hopkins County judge-executive and the Fiscal Court magistrates," said Hobgood.
Circuit Court Judge James Brantley will be retiring Dec. 31. An interim judge will likely be named to fill Brantley's seat before a permanent replacement can be appointed by Governor-Elect Andy Beshear, who will be provided three names by the state Judicial Nominating Commission. An election for the judge's seat will take place in 2020.
Brantley, 68, is retiring after 13 years as a Hopkins County judge. He spent 26 years prior to that as an attorney.
While Hobgood is out, Madisonville attorney Chris Ogelsby confirmed this week his intentions to run for Circuit Judge. He's the first person to officially confirm interest in the post.
