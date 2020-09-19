The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
William Ayres, 54, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
Julie James, 42, of Madisonville, was charged with disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Jason Lohse, 40, of Paducah, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and drug paraphernalia.
Floyd Humphries, 58, of Nortonville, was charged with failure to appear.
Haverd Lewis, 33, of Madisonville, was charged with fourth-degree assault.
James Cochrane, 27, of Providence, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.