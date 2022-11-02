Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Sidda Leigh Guasp, was charged, October 31, 2022, for trafficking marijuana, amphetamine, opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Pendley, was charged, October 31, 2022, for king marijuana, amphetamine, opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Wayne Pharris, was charged, October 31, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Steven D. Ross, was charged, November 1, 2022 for flagrant non support, contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order, and failure to appear in court.
