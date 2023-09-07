Time is running out to help to help Hopkins County Family Resource Coordinators and Hopkins County Happy Feet provide Christmas for students in county high and middle schools this holiday season, while earning a chance to win some cash of your own.
Middle and high school coordinators, along with Happy Feet committee members, are selling tickets to The Santa in September Raffle, with the proceeds going to support students in middle and high schools across Hopkins County. This is the primary fund raising effort for those schools, so organizers are hoping to see support increase as the Sept. 28 deadline approaches.
Funding for the Christmas program at area elementary schools is handled separately from the middle and high schools.
Happy Feet Chairperson Cheri McNary said they have partnered with FRYSC for the past three years to help the coordinators fund Christmas for the middle and high school students in need.
“The last couple of years, we have done it in November as an online fundraiser,” she said. “This year, we decided to be proactive and go ahead and get the money raised prior to, so we are not in a rush.”
Tickets are $20 each, and the drawing for the three winners will be on the Happy Feet Sweet Feet event page on Facebook on Thursday, Sept. 28. The first prize winner will receive $1,500, second prize ticket will receive $1,000, and the third prize is $500.
McNary said the goal is to raise $18,000 so each student can get a $150 gift card to shop at Burke’s. She said in the past, they have given out $100 gift cards, but prices have gone up everywhere, and they want the kids to have enough money.
She said the prize money and the gift cards will come out of the ticket sales. They have 1,050 tickets to sell, which would be $21,000, or $3,000 for the prizes and $18,000 for the students.
McNary said they chose Burke’s for several reasons, they are a local business, and she knows kids like to buy name-brand items.
“The other reason we don’t hand out gift cards to Walmart is so nobody can take the gift card from that child and use it to buy things they shouldn’t,” she said.
Randall Campbell, the YSC at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, said programs like this really help because needs are not getting less. They are growing.
“We are always thankful for the community, which is always ready to support us,” he said. “Happy Feet has come along beside us. The middle and high school kids are a little more of a challenge to serve because the needs are different.”
Tickets can be purchased from any of the middle and high school FRYSC coordinators or any Happy Feet committee member. Each school FRYSC can be contacted through Facebook page to purchase a ticket. Campbell said the coordinators are also at their schools each day, so you can contact the school directly.
