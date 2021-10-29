Five years ago, a dream became reality when Mahr Park was established on the grounds of Dr. Merle and Glema Mahr’s former home.
Park Director Ashton Robinson said the Mahrs impacted the community while alive and they continue that impact daily.
“They inspire me to keep learning, giving, and valuing this land and its natural beauty,” she said.
Glema and Merle Mahr moved to Madisonville in 1953, where Merle was a founding physician at the Trover Clinic. They purchased over 200 acres of land in September 1964 from the Corum family and named it Hidden Hills Farm, where Glema began raising black Angus cattle.
In 1968, the Mahrs built their residence on the property, which is still standing and used as the Welcome Center into the park. In 1987, when Merle retired, he turned the three-acre lake behind the home into a retirement gift.
On Dec. 22, 1991, Merle passed away, it was also the Mahrs 50th wedding anniversary. In 1993, Glema purchases an additional 40-acre of woods connected to the property and hired Danny Peyton as her farm manager.
“He assisted Glema on the farm, and they developed a strong relationship,” said Robinson.
In 2009, Glema passed away and gifted the 265-acre farm to the City of Madisonville to be developed into a community park, she said. Also, the Mahr Park Charitable Trust was established with funds bequeathed from Dr. Merle and Glema Mahr to be used for maintenance and park development.
“The Mahrs wanted the community always to enjoy the land with the gift,” said Robinson.
A master plan for the park was drafted in 2014 with the help of public input and a committee. She said the plan would act as a guide for park development.
Some of the guiding principles include honoring the land and Mahr legacy, incorporating sustainable practices, improving flora and fauna, providing responsible recreation opportunities and educational opportunities for all age groups, promoting partnerships and fostering stewardship, incorporating the arts throughout the design, development, and programming of the park and provide places for gathering and community development.
On Oct. 29, 2016, the park officially opened to the public.
“Because of the Mahrs vision and gift to the City of Madisonville, we can enjoy a natural setting and many recreational, educational activities and create memories with friends and families,” said Robinson.
In 2018, the name changed to Mahr Park Arboretum, with the park presently holding a level I Arboretum status, but working toward a level II status. She said the park has changed so much in the past five years.
Some of the amenities that the park offers include paved roadways, a Discovery classroom, 2.5 miles of paved walking trails with wooden bridges, three soft wooded hiking trails, handicap accessible kayak launch on Lake Pee Wee, a 7-acre pollinator garden, a 1-acre community garden, and a wetland area.
The park also offers recreational activities like a championship and recreational disc golf courses, small and large dog parks, two renovated event barns, picnic pavilions, restroom facilities, and educational and volunteer programs, as well as a Nature Play Area opening soon.
As the park grows, Robinson said she is delighted to see the joy it brings the community.
“We are blessed to have this land,” she said. “We will continue to respect the land with future developments.”
She believes more people will be impacted and touched by the legacy the Mahrs have left behind through the park.
Mahr Park Arboretum will be celebrating its fifth year with an Open House event from 4-7 p.m. today at Event Barn B. There will be food, speeches, good friends at the event, and they will bury a time capsule to commemorate the celebration.
For more information, call the park at 270-584-9017.
