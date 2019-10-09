Though he and President Donald Trump often agree on issues, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is against the president's move to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria.
The White House announced the decision late Sunday night as Turkey prepares a military assault against Kurdish fighters who helped the U.S. battle the Islamic State.
Trump defended the decision on Twitter Monday, saying it was time to "get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home." He added that "WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN" and that "Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out."
However, McConnell rebuked the move Monday, saying "ISIS and al Qaeda remain dangerous forces in Syria."
"A precipitous withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime," McConnell said. "And it would increase the risk that ISIS and other terrorist groups regroup."
McConnell urged Trump to reverse the decision and to keep fighting ISIS.
Though McConnell opposes Trump's decision, another Republican senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul, voiced support for the president.
"If there's not a clear national interest for us there, there's not something clear that we are defending in America's best interest, I think it is time to come out," Paul told reporters in the Kentucky House Chamber Monday following a Federalist Society conference in Frankfort.
"And (Trump) said it repeatedly, he said when he went in -- the goal was not to make Syria a country and bring world peace to Syria," Paul added. "It was to wipe out ISIS. He did accomplish that goal, so I think it is time for the troops to come on."
But the Senate majority leader was far from alone in his pushback against the Trump administration. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Trump's decision "will be a stain on America's honor for abandoning the Kurds," and "we have sent the most dangerous signal possible -- America is an unreliable ally."
