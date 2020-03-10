As a parent or a student, there are a lot of choices to make that can impact the future. One option is between taking an Advanced Placement path, a duel credit path, or a blended pathway to better position a student for their college career.
“Dual credit and AP are going to give our high school student a more college-like experience,” said Christian Klaas, Hopkins County Schools director of secondary instruction. “Whether it is the rigor of the instruction or the coursework that goes with it or simply being on a local college campus — it’s going to better prepare them for their future”
A lot of the district’s dual credit options lead toward career pathways, said Klaas. Choosing between the options gives students an advantage and helps them to get into their field of choice quicker.
As a senior at North Hopkins High School, Emily Couchman has chosen a blended path. She plans on attending veterinary school and said she hopes her choice will allow her to get there quicker.
“For me, college is expensive, so if I go ahead and do the dual credit now, I’ll have my general education courses done,” she said. “The AP courses will help me get out of other classes in college, so I can go ahead and move towards veterinary school.”
Couchman understands each student’s path may be different but said her AP courses helped prepare her for college courses.
“I feel like it really did prepare me for college,” she said. “Whenever I had AP psychology, Clark Ashby was here, and he lectured like a college professor would, and then we had quizzes and tests with no study guide, just like in a college class. I felt like it was a really good preparation for college.”
In Hopkins County, students who chose to take an AP course can join with no prerequisite as early as their freshman year. Dual credit, however, does have requirements, students must meet ACT benchmark scores or another qualifying assessment — like the KYOTE, TABE or EdReady, said North guidance councilor Jeannie Morris.
For students to get college credit through their AP course, Morris said they would have to sign up for the classes AP exam.
“There’s a fee of $94 for that. However, if a student qualifies for free or reduced lunch, they receive the fee waiver for the exam, and those exams are always given in May,” she said. “To receive college credit, they must have a score of three or higher. Depending on your college, you can earn between three to six hours of college credit.”
North currently has 508 enrolled through the 14 AP courses they offer. Morris said the number does not reflect the total number of students, as some students are taking multiple AP courses. Students have graduated from North with as many as 11 AP courses, she said.
To get college credit from an AP course, students must pass each exam with a score of 3 or higher. At North, 50% of students pass, and there is not a second opportunity to take the exam. Morris said students who don’t pass could take advantage of the College Level Examination Program test.
“That would be another opportunity and an alternate way to seek that college credit,” she said.
Hopkins County Central High School counselor Lauren Wood said an average of 60% of their students passed their AP exam, with their AP psychology class having a 77% passing score with an average score of 3.2.
Wood said either pathway gives the student options.
“It gives them an option to get ahead, and a lot of times those students that want to go to college, if you talk with them, most want more than just the four-year degree,” she said. “Those that want to go into the medical field or want to be an attorney or things that require more than a two- or four-year degree, that’s who I say, ‘Hey, this may be beneficial to you.”
Wood said through the county’s Senior College Academy, students can obtain over 30 college credit hours while they’re still a senior in high school.
“That’s a whole year of college, while they’re in high school,” she said. “Someone that’s looking to be a doctor, that’s eight to 12 years, depending on what kind of program they want to do. They just saved a year, at a fraction of the cost.”
Presently, students who take dual credit courses through the Kentucky Community and Technical College System pay one-third the cost of tuition, said Madisonville Community College admissions counselor Janet Railey.
“Currently, it’s one-third the normal tuition, that could change for next year, as there’s something in the legislation right now for that to get raised to 50%,” she said. “But, we won’t know until legislation is over with.”
Through the state, Railey said, students get two free work-ready classes, which are tech classes, each year they are in high school.
“They also get two general education classes their high school career paid for through the state of Kentucky,” she said. “If they take classes at the Career and Technology Center, they can get two free courses every year they’re in high school.”
At the CTC, 80% of their courses are dual credit, said principal Pam Todd. Each year, Todd sits down with MCC to see which of CTC’s courses line up and work as dual credit.
“We’ve worked hard to get dual credit in our manufacturing and the automotive technology program areas, because a lot of times, those kids think they can’t go to college,” she said. “It’s not for them, maybe they’re not smart enough, and they’re kind of intimidated. We’ve offered dual credit in those areas so that we could target a different demographic. Students in there now are like, ‘wow, I can get dual credit, this may be something that’s possible for me.’
Todd said since the CTC opened in 2016, they have saved their students more than $500,000 in tuition costs.
MCC is holding an informational meeting about Dual Credit and the Senior College Academy, where students go to MCC for the first part of their day, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in the school’s education center inside their community room. The event is open to the public. For more information, call 270-821-2250.
If you have any questions about which pathway is the best choice for them, contact your school’s guidance counselor. Contact North at 270-825-6016, Central at 270-825-6133 and the CTC at 825-8998.
