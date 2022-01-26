It has been weeks since COVID-19 cases started rising due to the omicron variant and Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville expects them to plateau soon.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said the patients they are seeing do not require as much critical care support, less oxygen support, and are not staying as long.
“We are seeing fewer hospitalizations with Omicron than we did with Delta, although the overall number of positive tests are much higher,” she said. “We do anticipate a leveling off soon.”
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 1,239 new COVID-19 positives on Monday with a total of 227 deaths.
Also on Monday, the Kentucky COVID metric had Hopkins County classified as red with an incident rate of 272.4. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
The hospital reported 32 positive COVID-19 cases with 11 vaccinated and 21 unvaccinated on Tuesday. They had four patients in the Critical Care Unit, one vaccinated and three unvaccinated.
The hospital is seeing a reduction in the number of urgent care visits related to COVID and generally, hospitalizations follow that trend, she said.
“Across the country, we are beginning to see the reduction in COVID cases which is also encouraging,” said Quinn.
If hospitalization rates continue, then Baptist Health Deaconess should be equipped to handle the surge as they have for the previous surges.
“Our community has been very blessed this surge because we have not seen what many areas have had to go through,” said Quinn.
In a COVID-19 update on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the number of people who have received at least one dose in Kentucky is at 2,842,876. The number of people who have received a booster dose is 1,002,347.
“Kentucky is still setting new records for both COVID-19 test positivity rate and new cases,” said Beshear. “Total COVID-19 hospitalizations are near the all-time peak during the delta surge, and many hospitals in Kentucky are struggling.”
Quinn said the hospital is continuing to encourage vaccination and booster doses for those who qualify.
“We have seen firsthand that vaccine and boosters have made a difference in the severity of illness, which is what they are designed to do,” she said.
The Health Department is offering vaccines to everyone ages 5 and older and booster doses to those eligible. To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.