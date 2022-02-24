According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a seven vehicle accident occurred on the West Kentucky Parkway on Thursday morning between Beaver Dam and Central City.
KYTC says that seven vehicles, including four tractor trailers, were involved in the crash which spread oil and diesel fuel along an “extended section” of the roadway.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were initially blocked, but the eastbound side quickly reopened. It took until early afternoon for the westbound lanes t to reopen.
KYTC did not report any injuries in the accident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.