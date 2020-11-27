The Hopkins County Health Department reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday — bringing the total in the county to 51.
According to the numbers provided by the health department, 42 cases were reported on Wednesday, which brought the total number of cases to 1,755 with 1,195 listed as recovered. There are now 509 active cases of COVID-19 in Hopkins County as of Wednesday.
With Thanksgiving now over, hospitals across the nation are preparing for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases following holiday gatherings.
“This week, we are seeing more COVID positive patients than before,” said Kristy Quinn, the marketing and public relations coordinator for Baptist Health Madisonville. “We had been steady in the high teens to low 20s for a number of patients each day. This week, we have been in the mid 30s. Thankfully, most of (the patients) are not in critical care or on vents.”
Quinn said Baptist is joining other hospitals in preparing for post-Thanksgiving cases.
“We continue to prepare for post-Thanksgiving just as we have prepared through this entire pandemic,” she said. “We are staffing to our census, continuing to adjust for increased capacity and reviewing PPE levels daily.”
Despite the preparation, Quinn still encourages the public to follow mandates sent down from the state.
“We are in a good position at this time but we urge the public to comply with all mandates, so that we do not reach the limits of our abilities to treat any patient with any condition, which is happening in other areas,” said Quinn.
Other hospitals across the state are on the brink of reaching capacity and are having to make changes in space allocation.
At the University of Kentucky, administrators told staff Monday the Albert B. Chandler Hospital would be closing five of its 32 operating rooms to free up more resources for an influx of COVID-19 patients.
Quinn said the possibility of other hospitals diverting patients is something Baptist could handle if they have the appropriate capacity.
“If we have capacity and offer a higher level of care than another facility that needs assistance, we do accept transfers from them,” Quinn said.
