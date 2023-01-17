MUSIC

Boscoe France and Rusty Tabor performed live for more than 150 people this past Saturday night at The Crowded House located in downtown Madisonville.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

Music is a powerful tool that can bring people together and promote trust, empathy and even relieve stress, according to a 2017 study conducted by Psychology Today. When we sing and dance together, it brings a sense of community, where everyone is enjoying the sounds together.

This past Saturday night, Hopkins County experienced just how powerful music is.

