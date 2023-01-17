Music is a powerful tool that can bring people together and promote trust, empathy and even relieve stress, according to a 2017 study conducted by Psychology Today. When we sing and dance together, it brings a sense of community, where everyone is enjoying the sounds together.
This past Saturday night, Hopkins County experienced just how powerful music is.
Rusty Tabor and Boscoe France took the stage together, at The Crowded House, located at 26 W. Center St. in downtown Madisonville. Although both France and Tabor have performed at the Crowded House before, they have never played together on stage.
“Live music in our community is a way to give back. There is no fee for live music and our guests enjoy topnotch service, food and drinks. It gives our community something downtown to enjoy on a weekend night,” Crowded House Manager, Ashley Sutton said.
Music has the ability to affect our mental state and change our mood. When we need it, music can also motivate us and give us energy. When we are worried, it can calm us. When we are feeling down it can inspire us. It stimulates memories and helps elevate our moods. Music is all around us, intersecting our lives, regulating our moods and bringing good vibes to all those who listen. Music allows us to feel all the emotions that we experience in our lives.
“The Crowded House has been providing live music every weekend since we opened in 2011,” Owner, Chris Devoto said. “It has always been important to us to provide nightlife close to home. Doing this brings the community together which is important for a small town. We had a great turnout this past Saturday. Our guests all really enjoyed themselves.”
For more information and to check out who is performing next, be sure to visit The Crowded House on Facebook.
