A Madisonville teenager is held on 17 criminal counts in the wake of a police chase that ended with the arrest of two Evansville men.
A police report says the unidentified 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday afternoon, which was almost 24 hours after officers responded to reports of shots being fired on South Harrig Street, between Center and Broadway streets.
The report indicates the juvenile may have fired the shots. While no one was hurt, he's charged with 15 counts of first degree wanton endangerment. He's also charged with receiving a stolen firearm and first degree attempted assault.
Madisonville Police arrested the two adults Tuesday afternoon after a chase on East Center Street and Interstate 69. Ahvier Lamb, 19, is charged with six counts of first degree wanton endangerment, first degree attempted assault and first degree fleeing or evading police.
Marquis McRae, 21, is charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and marijuana possession.
Lamb and McRae remained in the Hopkins County Jail Thursday on $25,000 cash bond. Their arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25.
