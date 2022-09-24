The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club celebrated 100 years of service on Thursday at the First United Methodist Church.
Current club President Alice Chaney said the night went very smoothly.
“It has been several weeks of planning and a lot of help,” she said. “It has just been a great night.”
The club celebrated in the best way they know how, by giving.
At the beginning of the night, Chaney thanked the church for allowing Kiwanis to use the church for their meetings every Friday at noon.
Chaney gave the church two gifts, the first was a donation on behalf of the church to provide help to build home libraries in children’s homes throughout the world, and the second was a little closer to home. Kiwanis bought books for the church’s Children and Youth Pastor to use during her lessons.
“That was serving the children of the world, and then the books here at the church, that was serving the children here in Hopkins County,” said Chaney.
Kiwanis also gave the United Methodist Women a gift of $500 to go towards their ministry as a thank you for all the help they have given to the club over the past 100 years.
The club also recognized its Legion of Honor Award winner D.W. Dockery for his 65 years of membership in the club. The award starts at 25 years and goes up.
“We believe he has the longest membership in the club’s 100 years,” said Chaney.
The Kentucky/Tennessee District of Kiwanis Foundation also donated $20,000 to the Hopkins County Long-Term Disaster Recovery Group to provide children’s bedroom furniture for the 10 Habitat for Humanity homes being built in Dawson Springs.
The club also raised around $800 for the Hopkins County School Resource Centers through a pie auction and the auctioning of two UK tickets. The Hopkins County Central High School Key Club and the North Hopkins High School Key Club helped during the auction by showing off the pies to bidders.
During the night, the club recognized past presidents, Key Clubs in attendance, sponsors, and Club Historian Michael Wortham.
The main speaker for the night was Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman who drew inspiration from the service Kiwanis provides and from her own childhood in a small town learning what service means.
“It was there that I would learn the Kentucky values that would come to define who I am,” she said.
“Values like hard work, honesty, treating people the way that I would want to be treated, and I know those values run deep in this room. They are the same values that have inspired Kiwanis for over 100 years in this community.”
Coleman said attending the event was important to her to support civic organizations, especially those that primarily serve children. As a former civics teacher, supporting children is near and dear to her heart.
“With every kid that gets a little bit of help from organizations like Kiwanis, they are going to be more prepared to be active participants and citizens in that future economy that Governor Beshear and I are building right now,” said Coleman. “Every time you step up to help the children who need you, you are investing in that future economy here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
She ended her speech by talking about Kentuckians coming together after the tornados in western Kentucky and the floods in eastern Kentucky.
“Now more than ever it is so critically important that we have leaders in Kentucky who possess the integrity and make decisions that will help all Kentucky families, and I see that in the spirit of the work that Kiwanis Club does all across Kentucky, but certainly here for the last 100 years,” said Coleman. “What I hope we do is use the last two years, both our triumphs and our tragedies, to recalibrate and rededicate our lives to service that this club lives out every day.”
Chaney said the night went great, and it was nice to have everybody back together after COVID-19.
The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at the First United Methodist Church if anyone is interested in learning more about what they do in the community.
