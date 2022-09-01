A civil jury trial between former jail employee Jarrett Backhurst and Hopkins County concluded in Hopkins County Circuit Court last Friday after a week of testimony and deliberation.
Backhurst was seeking approximately $6 million in a suit in which he alleged that the county violated the Kentucky Whistleblower Act, violated the Kentucky Civil Rights Act, violated Kentucky wage and hour laws, allowed a hostile work environment, interfered in FMLA leave and wrongfully terminated him from his employment at the jail.
In Kentucky civil trials, unlike criminal ones, the jury is not required to reach a unanimous decision.
The jury voted 11-1 in Backhurst’s favor on one charge, the allegation that the former deputy jailer was fired by the jail in retaliation for reporting suspected misconduct at the facility.
Of the $6 million he was seeking, he was awarded a total of $175,000 by the jury. The amount awarded was for wages, retirement and benefits he would have earned between his termination date on February 4, 2019 and the conclusion of the trial on Aug. 26, 2022 had he not been fired.
Backhurst was employed by the jail from May 2007 through February 2019, rising to the rank of Lieutenant.
The jury had the option to award up to $334,731 on this charge, as well as paying out up to $200,492 for future wages, but elected to go with the lower amount.
In regards to the other charges, the jury voted 9-3 against a claim that the jail had violated the Whistleblower Act, 10-2 against the charge that Backhurst had been discriminated against due to disability and unanimously against the charge that the jail staff had created a hostile work environment.
