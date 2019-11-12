'Dress Up the Glema'

Hopkins County's Community Improvement Foundation donated $5,000 to the "Dress Up the Glema" fundraising campaign Monday morning. The donation is a naming opportunity for CIF and pays for 20 new seats for the upcoming remodeling project for Madisonville Community College's Glema Mahr Center for the Arts. "We're really appreciative of the Community Improvement Foundation for making us part of the things that they support and sponsor," said MCC's President. Dr. Cindy Kelley. "This foundation has been with the Glema since the beginning." Those attending the check presentation included, left to right, Chairman of the Madisonville College Foundation Steve Cox, MCC Vice President Dr. Jay Parrent, Dr. Kelley, MCC's Director of Advancement Raegina Scott, CIF Secretary Stephanie Townsell and CIF President Tim W. Thomas

